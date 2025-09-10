Skip to Main content
Hiram's Grille at 115
0
Order Online
Home
/
Ronald George-Chef Salad
Ronald George-Chef Salad
$0
Dressings
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Hard Boiled Egg Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey Tomato Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Olives, Bacon, and cucumber atop our Special Spring Salad Mix
Hiram's Grille at 115 Location and Hours
(941) 844-3127
25349 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement