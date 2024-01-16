Hiram's Grille at 115 25349 Airport Road Punta Gorda, FL 33950
SCOTTISH RITE
Egg Plates
- Entered Apprentice
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Served with your choice of toast.$9.75
- FellowCraft
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits your choice of toast and meat$12.50
- MasterMason
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, 2 biscuts with Hiram's sausage gravy, served with your choice of toast and meat$14.95
- Worshipful Master
3 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Two biscuts with Hiram's Sausage Gravy, Ham, Bacon and Sausage. with your choice of toast$17.95
Omelets
- Tom Kerr
3 cheeses Cheddar, Jack, and parmesan. Your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Toast$13.50
- Richard Bayley
Your choice of Ham or Bacon, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits Toast$13.95
- Paul Stoltman
3 AA whipped eggs filled with Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Cheddar Cheese. With green peppers$14.25
- Thomas Miller
Ham, Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce$14.95
Pancakes
Waffles
Working Tools
Biscuits and Gravy
Kids Menu
- Kid Egg Plate
1 AA Egg your way with 1 bacon 1 piece toast 1 gogurt or applesauce$5.99
- Kid Cake
2 Silver Dollar Pancake 1 egg 1 Bacon GoGurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Grill Cheese
Grilled cheese with American and Gogurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Mac
Kraft Mac and Cheese with GoGurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Corn Dog
Corn Dog served with Gogurt or Applesauce$5.99
YORK RITE
King Soloman's Favorites
- Harry Houdini-Turkey Swiss Bacon
Thinly sliced Duck's Deli Roasted Turkey Cherrywood smoked bacon and Swiss Cheese$9.95
- Mark Twain-Club Sand
Thinly sliced Ducks Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey, Cherrywood smoked Bacon Cheddar and Swiss Cheese. Shredded Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat Toast$10.99
- Ben Franklin-SICILIAN
Thinly Sliced Duck's Deli Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni heated and topped with Mozzarella cheese Cherrywood Smoked Bacon Shredded Lettuce and Tomato on a Kaiser Roll$10.99
- Geoffery Steele-Rueben
Your choice of Thinly Sliced Duck Deli Corned Beef , Roasted Turkey, or Top Round Pastrami Swiss Cheese, Melted Swiss Sauerkraut and our Special Sauce between two slices of grilled rye bread$14.95
- Paul Revere-Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and American melted between Grilled Sourdough$8.95
- Lee Abramson BLT
Hiram's version of BLT. Cherrywood smoked bacon, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo. on your choice of bread with your choice of Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Coleslaw or Applesauce.$11.99
- Geoffrey Hermann-Hot Pastrami
Tender hot shaved top round Pastrami topped with your choice of cheese, bread, pickle spear, and your choice of side$14.95
Ruffians
- Ronald George-Chef Salad
Hard Boiled Egg Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey Tomato Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Olives, Bacon, and cucumber atop our Special Spring Salad Mix$14.49
- Wolfgang Mozart- House Salad
Small version of our signature Spring Mix Blend topped with Tomato Cheddar Cheese and Croutons$4.25
- Andrew Jackson-Antipasto salad
Pepperoni Black Forest Ham Green and Black Olives Gardenia Mozzarella and Parmesan atop our Signature Spring Mix Blend$13.95
- Franklin D Roosevelt- Caeser Salad
Romaine Lettuce Croutons all tossed in our Special Caesar Dressing$5.99+
- Arnold Palmer-Greek Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperchini, and feta cheese served on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.$8.25
Worshipful Master Burgers
- John Wayne Cheeseburger
10oz Seasoned Burger Topped with your choice of Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$13.29
- Harry Truman Bacon Cheeseburger
10 oz Seasoned Burger topped with Cherrywood Smoked Bacon and your Choice of Cheese served on a Kaiser Roll$14.89
- John Jacob Aster Patty Melt
10 oz Seasoned Burger with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onion between Grilled Rye Bread$14.49
- The Mel Blanc Black and Blu
10 oz Blackened Spice Burger topped with Blu Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$14.79
- The Hiram "Abeef"
Our 10oz seasoned burger with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, with Hiram's special sauce served on a toasted Kaiser Roll$13.49
- The Bradford Barco Jalapeno Burger$14.69
Daily Specials
- Monday Meatloaf
Two hearty slices of Hiram's Homemade meatloaf smothered in our rich brown gravy. Served with whipped potatoes, vegetable of the Day, and a roll$11.99
- Thursday Turkey
Tender slices of roast white meat turkey, served with a rich turkey gravy, Hiram's Stuffing, whipped potatoes and Vegetable of the Day$12.49
- Friday Fried Pork Chop
Fried Breaded Boneless pork chop. Smothered in Hiram's Sausage gravy. Served with whipped potatoes. and Vegetable of the Day$12.49
- Tuesday Country Fried Steak
Pan fried Country Fried Steak, smothered in Hiram's Peppered Gravy, Served with Whipped Potatoes, Vegetable of the Day and a Roll$11.99
- Friday Pork Tenderloin$12.49