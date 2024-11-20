Welcome to Hiram's Online Ordering
Hiram's Grille at 115 25349 Airport Road Punta Gorda, FL 33950
SCOTTISH RITE
Egg Plates
- Entered Apprentice
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Served with your choice of toast.$8.49
- FellowCraft
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits your choice of toast and meat$10.25
- MasterMason
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, 2 biscuts with Hiram's sausage gravy, served with your choice of toast and meat$12.49
- Worshipful Master
3 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Two biscuts with Hiram's Sausage Gravy, Ham, Bacon and Sausage. with your choice of toast$15.39
- Fried Steak n Eggs$14.95
- burger steak n Eggs
Hiram's Famous 10 oz Burger grilled to pink or no pink, served with 2 Jumbo Eggs your way, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, and your choice of toast. With a slice of fruit.$14.95
Omelets
- Tom Kerr
3 cheeses Cheddar, Jack, and parmesan. Your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Toast$11.50
- Richard Bayly
Your choice of Ham or Bacon, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits Toast$12.45
- Paul Stoltman
3 AA whipped eggs filled with Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Cheddar Cheese. With green peppers$13.25
- Thomas Miller
Ham, Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce$14.95
- Noah Parry
3 whipped AA Jumbo Eggs with Country Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Peppers and Onions. Chedder and Jack cheeses. Served with your choice of toast$9.49
Pancakes
Waffles
Working Tools
Biscuits and Gravy
Kids Menu
- Kid Egg Plate
1 AA Egg your way with 1 bacon 1 piece toast 1 gogurt or applesauce$5.99
- Kid Cake
2 Silver Dollar Pancake 1 egg 1 Bacon GoGurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Grill Cheese
Grilled cheese with American and Gogurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Mac
Kraft Mac and Cheese with GoGurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Corn Dog
Corn Dog served with Gogurt or Applesauce$5.99
Sunday Brunch
- Eggs Benedict Sunday Only
Hot Buttered English Muffin, Canadian Style Bacon, Poached Eggs topped with Hiram's Hollandaise Sauce. Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Grits and a slice of Fruit$12.75
- Eggs Florentine Benidict Sunday Only$11.75
- Crab Cake Benedict- Sunday Only$14.95
- Mexican Benedict-Sunday Only$12.75
- Quiche Lorraine Sunday Only$12.99
- Mexican Quiche-Sunday Only$13.29
- Breakfast Quiche- Sunday Only$13.99
- Bagels
Fresh Baked Local Bagels your choice of Everything, Sesame, Salt or Plain Served with your choice of Cream Cheese or Butter$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Florentine Quiche- Sunday Only$13.25
YORK RITE
King Soloman's Favorites
- Harry Houdini-Turkey Swiss Bacon
Thinly sliced Duck's Deli Roasted Turkey Cherrywood smoked bacon and Swiss Cheese$9.95
- Mark Twain-Club Sand
Thinly sliced Ducks Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey, Cherrywood smoked Bacon Cheddar and Swiss Cheese. Shredded Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat Toast$10.99
- Ben Franklin-SICILIAN
Thinly Sliced Duck's Deli Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni heated and topped with Mozzarella cheese Cherrywood Smoked Bacon Shredded Lettuce and Tomato on a Kaiser Roll$10.99
- Geoffery Steele-Rueben
Your choice of Thinly Sliced Duck Deli Corned Beef , Roasted Turkey, or Top Round Pastrami Swiss Cheese, Melted Swiss Sauerkraut and our Special Sauce between two slices of grilled rye bread$13.95
- Paul Revere-Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and American melted between Grilled Sourdough$8.95
- Lee Abramson BLT
Hiram's version of BLT. Cherrywood smoked bacon, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo. on your choice of bread with your choice of Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Coleslaw or Applesauce.$11.99
- Geoffrey Hermann-Hot Pastrami
Tender hot shaved top round Pastrami topped with your choice of cheese, bread, pickle spear, and your choice of side$13.95
Ruffians
- Ronald George-Chef Salad
Hard Boiled Egg Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey Tomato Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Olives, Bacon, and cucumber atop our Special Spring Salad Mix$12.29
- Wolfgang Mozart- House Salad
Small version of our signature Spring Mix Blend topped with Tomato Cheddar Cheese and Croutons$4.25
- Andrew Jackson-Antipasto salad
Pepperoni Black Forest Ham Green and Black Olives Gardenia Mozzarella and Parmesan atop our Signature Spring Mix Blend$12.29
- Franklin D Roosevelt- Caeser Salad
Romaine Lettuce Croutons all tossed in our Special Caesar Dressing$5.99
- Arnold Palmer-Greek Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperchini, and feta cheese served on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.$8.25
Worshipful Master Burgers
- John Wayne Cheeseburger
10oz Seasoned Burger Topped with your choice of Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$13.29
- Harry Truman Bacon Cheeseburger
10 oz Seasoned Burger topped with Cherrywood Smoked Bacon and your Choice of Cheese served on a Kaiser Roll$14.89
- John Jacob Aster Patty Melt
10 oz Seasoned Burger with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onion between Grilled Rye Bread$14.49
- The Mel Blanc Black and Blu
10 oz Blackened Spice Burger topped with Blu Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$14.79
- The Hiram "Abeef"
Our 10oz seasoned burger with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, with Hiram's special sauce served on a toasted Kaiser Roll$13.49
- The Bradford Barco Jalapeno Burger$14.69
- $10 Cheeseburger$10.00
Beverages
Limited Time Offers
- The Noah Parry
3 whipped AA Jumbo Eggs, Country Bacon, Country Sausage, Ham, Red/Green Peppers, Onion. Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Grits, and Toast$9.95
- The Mark Isserman
Over a half pound of Top Round Corned Beef and Top Round Pastrami served on Grilled Locally Baked Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese and your choice of side.$14.99
- The Jonas Seda
Grilled all White Turkey Burger, with Hiram's Sauce, Red Onion, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato. Served on a fresh local baked Kaiser Roll With your choice of Cheese and Side$8.95
- The Steve Rizza
Three AA Jumbo Whipped Eggs, Top Round Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Hiram's Sauce. Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Grits and Toast.$10.95
- The John Zimmer
A slice of Hiram's Cheesecake topped with Cherry Topping$3.95
- The Christopher Purdy
Thinly Sliced Rib Eye Grilled with Hiram's Seasoning and your choice of Cheese, with or without onion, Served on a fresh locally baked Hogie Roll with your choice of sides$9.99
- Pumpkin Spice Pancakes (3)$6.99
- Bratwurst Burger
A freshly Ground Bratwurst Burger topped with Grilled Onion, Swiss Cheese, Germann Mustard and Sauerkraut. On Locally Baked Kaiser Roll with your choice of side.$9.99
- Chili Cheese Dog
A foot long all Beef Hotdog, served on a locally backed roll topped with Hiram's Famous Chili, Shredded Chedder Cheese and Chopped Onion. With your choice of Side$6.99
- Pumpkin Cheesecake
Hiram's made in house Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake topped with Whipped Cream$4.99
- Soup Of the Day
Hiram's Homemade Soup of the Day$5.99