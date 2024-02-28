2 AA large eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, 2 biscuts with Hiram's sausage gravy, served with your choice of toast and meat

Eggs Required* Please select 1 OE OM OH SCRAM POACH UP Toast Required* Please select 1 White Wheat Rye Sourdough English Muffin No Toast Meat Required* Please select 1 Sausage Bacon Ham No Meat Split Bacon/Sausage Pots/grits Required* Please select 1 Hash Br Grits No Pot/Grits