Hiram's Online Ordering
Hiram's Grille at 115 25349 Airport Road Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Featured Items
Worshipful Master
3 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Two biscuts with Hiram's Sausage Gravy, Ham, Bacon and Sausage. with your choice of toast$15.39
Mark Twain-Club Sand
Thinly sliced Ducks Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey, Cherrywood smoked Bacon Cheddar and Swiss Cheese. Shredded Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat Toast$10.99
Hiram's Chili Dog
A Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Hiram's Chili, Chedder, and Diced Onion$10.95
SCOTTISH RITE
Egg Plates
Entered Apprentice
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Served with your choice of toast.$8.49
FellowCraft
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits your choice of toast and meat$10.25
MasterMason
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, 2 biscuts with Hiram's sausage gravy, served with your choice of toast and meat$12.49
Fried Steak n Eggs
Hand Breaded Steak Pan Fried with Hiram's Sausage Gravy. Served with 2 Jumbo Eggs your Way, Hash Browns or Grits, and your choice of Toast.$15.99
burger steak n Eggs
Hiram's Famous 10 oz Burger grilled to pink or no pink, served with 2 Jumbo Eggs your way, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, and your choice of toast. With a slice of fruit.$15.99
Corned Beef Hash n Eggs
Corned Beef Hash made with Hiram's Corned Beef. Topped with two Jumbo Eggs your way served with your choice of toast with a slice of Melon.$9.99
Huevos Rancheros$8.49
Omelets
Tom Kerr
3 cheeses Cheddar, Jack, and parmesan. Your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Toast$11.50
Richard Bayly
Your choice of Ham or Bacon, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits Toast$12.45
Paul Stoltman
3 AA whipped eggs filled with Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Cheddar Cheese. With green peppers$13.25
Thomas Miller
Ham, Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce$14.95
Noah Parry
3 whipped AA Jumbo Eggs with Country Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Peppers and Onions. Chedder and Jack cheeses. Served with your choice of toast$14.49
Pancakes
Waffles
Working Tools
Grits$2.59
One Egg$2.25
Two Eggs$3.75
Hiram's Hash Browns$2.49
Toast$1.29
Sausage Gravy$2.69
Sausage 3$4.95
Bacon 3$4.95
Hot Apples$2.49
Applesauce$2.49
Oatmeal$3.25
Soup of the Day ask cashier$6.99
Add Cheese$0.50
Sandwich Sides$2.19
Ham Steak$6.25
Corned Beef Hash no egg$4.25
Sour Cream$0.50
side Chips$0.99
Cheese Sauce$2.29
Beverages
Kids Menu
Sunday Brunch
Eggs Benedict Sunday Only
Hot Buttered English Muffin, Canadian Style Bacon, Poached Eggs topped with Hiram's Hollandaise Sauce. Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Grits and a slice of Fruit$12.75
Eggs Florentine Benidict Sunday Only$11.75
Crab Cake Benedict- Sunday Only$14.95
Mexican Benedict-Sunday Only$12.75
Howard Narvy Latkes Benedict$10.95
Joe Daddario Steak n Eggs$26.95
Quiche of the Day Sunday Only$13.99
The Sam Sol Lox Bagel
Everything Bagel toasted and topped with Capers, Cream Cheese, Lox and Dill$14.50
Eddie Meyer Everything Bagel$4.99
YORK RITE
King Soloman's Favorites
Harry Houdini-Turkey Swiss Bacon
Thinly sliced Duck's Deli Roasted Turkey Cherrywood smoked bacon and Swiss Cheese$9.95
Ben Franklin-SICILIAN
Thinly Sliced Duck's Deli Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni heated and topped with Mozzarella cheese Cherrywood Smoked Bacon Shredded Lettuce and Tomato on a Kaiser Roll$10.99
Paul Revere-Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and American melted between Grilled Sourdough$8.95
Lee Abramson BLT
Hiram's version of BLT. Cherrywood smoked bacon, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo. on your choice of bread with your choice of Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Coleslaw or Applesauce.$11.99
Hiram's Meatloaf/Grilled Cheese
Hiram has taken the best comfort food Grilled Cheese and Meatlaof and combined them into this amazing sandwich! 2 slices of Hiram's signature meatloaf between 2 slices of Texas Toast with American Cheese. Served with your choice of side.$8.49
Sloppy Joe$7.99
Ruffians
Ronald George-Chef Salad
Hard Boiled Egg Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey Tomato Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Olives, Bacon, and cucumber atop our Special Spring Salad Mix$12.29
Wolfgang Mozart- House Salad
Small version of our signature Spring Mix Blend topped with Tomato Cheddar Cheese and Croutons$4.25
Andrew Jackson-Antipasto salad
Pepperoni Black Forest Ham Green and Black Olives Gardenia Mozzarella and Parmesan atop our Signature Spring Mix Blend$12.29
Franklin D Roosevelt- Caeser Salad
Romaine Lettuce Croutons all tossed in our Special Caesar Dressing$5.99
Arnold Palmer-Greek Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperchini, and feta cheese served on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.$8.25
Worshipful Master Burgers
John Wayne Cheeseburger
10oz Seasoned Burger Topped with your choice of Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$14.29
Harry Truman Bacon Cheeseburger
10 oz Seasoned Burger topped with Cherrywood Smoked Bacon and your Choice of Cheese served on a Kaiser Roll$14.89
John Jacob Aster Patty Melt
10 oz Seasoned Burger with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onion between Grilled Rye Bread$14.99
The Mel Blanc Black and Blu
10 oz Blackened Spice Burger topped with Blu Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$14.89
The Hiram "Abeef"
Our 10oz seasoned burger with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, with Hiram's special sauce served on a toasted Kaiser Roll$13.49
The Bradford Barco Jalapeno Burger$14.69
$10 Cheeseburger$10.00
Adam Walter Farmhouse
Our 10 oz Burghewr grilled to perfection topped with American Cheese, 1 Egg, 1 SausagePatty and 2 strips of Bacon. Served with Hiram's Hash Browns$14.79
Gearld Adelstein Mush Swiss
Our famous burger grilled to perfection. topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Gravy, and 2 slices of Bacon. Served with your choice of side.$14.69
Larry Lipking Pizza$14.69
Glenn Frates
Hiram's Famous Burger topped with Chedder Cheese, Jenn's Bacon Jam, Bacon and Bacon Strips$14.89
Burger of the day$10.00
Christopher Burden Teri Burger$14.29
Irv Schwartzman Veggie Burger$12.49
The Jonas Seda Turkey Burger$8.99
Foot Long Dogs
BLT Dog
Half Pound All Beef Foot Long Hot Dog with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.$9.95
Everything Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Yellow Mustard, Dill Relish, Ketchup, Sauerkraut and Bacon$8.95
Mexican Dog
A Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, and Green Chilis$9.95
NY Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Spicy Mustard, Dill Relish, and Sauerkraut$8.95
Pizza Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog. With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce$9.95
Southern Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Bacon and BBQ Sauce$9.95
Plain Dog$7.45
$7.49 Only Dog Dine in only$7.49
Pick Two
Beverly's Deli
The David Hirsohn Salami/Eggs
3 Jumbo Scrambled Eggs with Diced Hebrew National Salami. With your choice of Hash Browns or Grits and Toast$10.25
Albert Resnick Latkas
2 Crispy Potato Pancakes. Served with Sour Cream and Applesauce$7.99
Theodore Firestone Mazto Brie$7.99
Matzo Ball Soup
Beverly's Fam Recipe simmered with White Meat Chicken, Onion, Celery, Carrots with 1 Large Fluffy Matzo Ball$7.99
Edna's NY Style Cheesecake
Rich, Dense, Creamy Cheesecake Made with a recipe for Cleveland's Favorite West Side Bakery "Dixie Cream"$7.99
Beverly's Corned Beef
Traditional Recipe, Brined, Cured, and Baked in house. Sliced thin and served on Fresh Locally Baked Rye Bread from Nino's Served with a dill pickle and your choice of side!$14.95
Geoffery Steele Rueben
Your Choice of Beverly's Corned Beef or Pastrami on Grilled Rye Bread from Nini's Bakery Swiss Cheese, Hiram's Sauce and Sauerkraut. Served with a Dill Pickle and your Choice of Side$15.95
Geoffery Hermann Pastrami Sand
In House Smoked and Brined and Laced with Peppercorns. Thinly Sliced on locally baked rye bread from Nino's. Served with a Dill Pickle and your choice of side.$15.95
Mark Isserman Mega Deli
Over 1/2 lb od Corned Beef and Pastrami piled high on Locally Baked Rye Bread from Nino's. Served with a Dill Pickle and your choice of side$18.95
Louis Nahon Blintzes$6.79
Eve Melody$15.95
The David Edward
Beverly's Deli's twist on a club sandwich. Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Hiram's Dressing. Served with a side and a pickle spear!$17.95
Shel Silverstein$16.99