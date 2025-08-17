Welcome to Hiram's Online Ordering
Hiram's Grille at 115 25349 Airport Road Punta Gorda, FL 33950
SCOTTISH RITE
Egg Plates
Entered Apprentice
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Served with your choice of toast.$8.49
FellowCraft
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits your choice of toast and meat$10.25
MasterMason
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, 2 biscuts with Hiram's sausage gravy, served with your choice of toast and meat$12.49
Worshipful Master
3 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Two biscuts with Hiram's Sausage Gravy, Ham, Bacon and Sausage. with your choice of toast$15.39
Fried Steak n Eggs
Hand Breaded Steak Pan Fried with Hiram's Sausage Gravy. Served with 2 Jumbo Eggs your Way, Hash Browns or Grits, and your choice of Toast.$15.99
burger steak n Eggs
Hiram's Famous 10 oz Burger grilled to pink or no pink, served with 2 Jumbo Eggs your way, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, and your choice of toast. With a slice of fruit.$15.99
Corned Beef Hash n Eggs
Corned Beef Hash made with Hiram's Corned Beef. Topped with two Jumbo Eggs your way served with your choice of toast with a slice of Melon.$9.99
Huevos Rancheros$8.49
Omelets
Tom Kerr
3 cheeses Cheddar, Jack, and parmesan. Your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Toast$11.50
Richard Bayly
Your choice of Ham or Bacon, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits Toast$12.45
Paul Stoltman
3 AA whipped eggs filled with Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Cheddar Cheese. With green peppers$13.25
Thomas Miller
Ham, Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce$14.95
Noah Parry
3 whipped AA Jumbo Eggs with Country Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Peppers and Onions. Chedder and Jack cheeses. Served with your choice of toast$14.49
The Steve Rizza$13.25
Pancakes
Waffles
Working Tools
Grits$2.59
One Egg$2.25
Two Eggs$3.75
Hiram's Hash Browns$2.49
Toast$1.29
Sausage Gravy$2.69
Sausage 3$4.95
Bacon 3$4.95
Hot Apples$2.49
Applesauce$2.49
Oatmeal$3.25
Soup of the Day ask cashier$6.99
Add Cheese$0.50
Sandwich Sides$2.19
Ham Steak$6.25
Corned Beef Hash no egg$4.25
Sour Cream$0.50
side Chips$0.99
Cheese Sauce$2.29
Beverages
Kids Menu
Sunday Brunch
Eggs Benedict Sunday Only
Hot Buttered English Muffin, Canadian Style Bacon, Poached Eggs topped with Hiram's Hollandaise Sauce. Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Grits and a slice of Fruit$12.75
Eggs Florentine Benidict Sunday Only$11.75
Crab Cake Benedict- Sunday Only$14.95
Mexican Benedict-Sunday Only$12.75
Howard Narvy Latkes Benedict$10.95
Joe Daddario Steak n Eggs$26.95
Quiche of the Day Sunday Only$13.99
The Sam Sol Lox Bagel
Everything Bagel toasted and topped with Capers, Cream Cheese, Lox and Dill$14.50
Eddie Meyer Everything Bagel$4.99