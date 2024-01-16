Hiram's Grill at 115 25349 Airport Road Punta Gorda, FL 33950
SCOTTISH RITE
Egg Plates
- Entered Apprentice
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Served with your choice of toast.$9.75
- FellowCraft
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits your choice of toast and meat$12.50
- MasterMason
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, 2 biscuts with Hiram's sausage gravy, served with your choice of toast and meat$14.95
- Worshipful Master
3 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Two biscuts with Hiram's Sausage Gravy, Ham, Bacon and Sausage. with your choice of toast$17.95
Omelets
- Tom Kerr
3 cheeses Cheddar, Jack, and parmesan. Your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Toast$12.50
- Richard Bayley
Your choice of Ham or Bacon, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits Toast$13.50
- Paul Stoltman
3 AA whipped eggs filled with Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Cheddar Cheese. With green peppers$14.25
- Thomas Miller
Ham, Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce$14.95
Pancakes
Waffles
Working Tools
Biscuits and Gravy
Kids Menu
- Kid Egg Plate
1 AA Egg your way with 1 bacon 1 piece toast 1 gogurt or applesauce$5.99
- Kid Cake
2 Silver Dollar Pancake 1 egg 1 Bacon GoGurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Grill Cheese
Grilled cheese with American and Gogurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Mac
Kraft Mac and Cheese with GoGurt or Applesauce$5.99
- Kid Corn Dog
Corn Dog served with Gogurt or Applesauce$5.99