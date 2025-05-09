Welcome to Hiram's Online Ordering
Hiram's Grille at 115 25349 Airport Road Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Featured Items
Worshipful Master
3 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Two biscuts with Hiram's Sausage Gravy, Ham, Bacon and Sausage. with your choice of toast$15.39
Mark Twain-Club Sand
Thinly sliced Ducks Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey, Cherrywood smoked Bacon Cheddar and Swiss Cheese. Shredded Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat Toast$10.99
Hiram's Chili Dog
A Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Hiram's Chili, Chedder, and Diced Onion$9.95
SCOTTISH RITE
Egg Plates
Entered Apprentice
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way. Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Served with your choice of toast.$8.49
FellowCraft
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits your choice of toast and meat$10.25
MasterMason
2 AA Jumbo eggs your way with your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, 2 biscuts with Hiram's sausage gravy, served with your choice of toast and meat$12.49
Fried Steak n Eggs$14.95
burger steak n Eggs
Hiram's Famous 10 oz Burger grilled to pink or no pink, served with 2 Jumbo Eggs your way, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits, and your choice of toast. With a slice of fruit.$14.95
Corned Beef Hash n Eggs
Corned Beef Hash made with Hiram's Corned Beef. Topped with two Jumbo Eggs your way served with your choice of toast with a slice of Melon.$9.99
Omelets
Tom Kerr
3 cheeses Cheddar, Jack, and parmesan. Your choice of Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits. Toast$11.50
Richard Bayly
Your choice of Ham or Bacon, Hiram's Hash Browns or Grits Toast$12.45
Paul Stoltman
3 AA whipped eggs filled with Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Cheddar Cheese. With green peppers$13.25
Thomas Miller
Ham, Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce$14.95
Noah Parry
3 whipped AA Jumbo Eggs with Country Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Peppers and Onions. Chedder and Jack cheeses. Served with your choice of toast$9.49
Pancakes
Waffles
Working Tools
Grits$3.25
One Egg$2.25
Two Eggs$3.75
Hiram's Hash Browns$2.49
Toast$2.50
Sausage Gravy$2.00
Sausage 4$4.95
Bacon 4$4.95
Hot Apples$2.49
Applesauce$2.49
Oatmeal$3.25
Soup of the Day$5.99
Add Cheese$0.50
Sandwich Sides$2.19
Ham Steak$4.95
Corned Beef Hash no egg$4.25
Sour Cream$0.50
side Chips$0.99
Guacamole$1.79
Cheese Sauce$2.29
Beverages
Biscuits and Gravy
Kids Menu
Sunday Brunch
Eggs Benedict Sunday Only
Hot Buttered English Muffin, Canadian Style Bacon, Poached Eggs topped with Hiram's Hollandaise Sauce. Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Grits and a slice of Fruit$12.75
Eggs Florentine Benidict Sunday Only$11.75
Crab Cake Benedict- Sunday Only$14.95
Mexican Benedict-Sunday Only$12.75
Quiche Lorraine
Sauteed Onions with Hiram's Bacon and Swiss Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. In a Homemade Pie Crust. Served with a melon Wedge.$12.99
Mexican Quiche
Mexican Chorizo, Green Chilis, Pepper Jack Cheese, Farm Fresh Eggs in a Homemade Crust served with a Melon Wedge.$13.29
Breakfast Quiche
Sausage, Country Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Jack Cheese Farm fresh Eggs in a Homemade Crust. Served with a Melon Wedge$13.99
Bagels
Fresh Baked Local Everything Bagels Served with your choice of Cream Cheese or Butter$3.00
Florentine Quiche
Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach, Swiss Cheese with Farm Fresh Eggs in a Homemade Crust, Served with a Melon Wedge$13.25
Quiche of the Day Mon-Fri
A Quarter Pie of Hiram's Choice Quiche. Ask your Cashier for Today's Choice$7.99
Brocolli Cheddar Quiche
in House Baked Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Quiche$12.99
YORK RITE
King Soloman's Favorites
Harry Houdini-Turkey Swiss Bacon
Thinly sliced Duck's Deli Roasted Turkey Cherrywood smoked bacon and Swiss Cheese$9.95
Ben Franklin-SICILIAN
Thinly Sliced Duck's Deli Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni heated and topped with Mozzarella cheese Cherrywood Smoked Bacon Shredded Lettuce and Tomato on a Kaiser Roll$10.99
Geoffery Steele-Rueben
Your choice of Thinly Sliced Duck Deli Corned Beef , Roasted Turkey, or Top Round Pastrami Swiss Cheese, Melted Swiss Sauerkraut and our Special Sauce between two slices of grilled rye bread$13.95
Paul Revere-Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and American melted between Grilled Sourdough$8.95
Lee Abramson BLT
Hiram's version of BLT. Cherrywood smoked bacon, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo. on your choice of bread with your choice of Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Coleslaw or Applesauce.$11.99
Geoffrey Hermann-Hot Pastrami
Tender hot shaved top round Pastrami topped with your choice of cheese, bread, pickle spear, and your choice of side$13.95
Hiram's Meatloaf/Grilled Cheese
Hiram has taken the best comfort food Grilled Cheese and Meatlaof and combined them into this amazing sandwich! 2 slices of Hiram's signature meatloaf between 2 slices of Texas Toast with American Cheese. Served with your choice of side.$7.99
Hiram's Tuna Salad Sandwich
Hiram's Tuna Salad with Solid Whitye Alabore Tune, Red Onion, Fresh Dill, Celery, Dill Relish and Hiram's Spices. Served with your choice of Side$8.99
Tuna Melt$9.49
Ruffians
Ronald George-Chef Salad
Hard Boiled Egg Duck Deli Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey Tomato Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Olives, Bacon, and cucumber atop our Special Spring Salad Mix$12.29
Wolfgang Mozart- House Salad
Small version of our signature Spring Mix Blend topped with Tomato Cheddar Cheese and Croutons$4.25
Andrew Jackson-Antipasto salad
Pepperoni Black Forest Ham Green and Black Olives Gardenia Mozzarella and Parmesan atop our Signature Spring Mix Blend$12.29
Franklin D Roosevelt- Caeser Salad
Romaine Lettuce Croutons all tossed in our Special Caesar Dressing$5.99
Arnold Palmer-Greek Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperchini, and feta cheese served on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.$8.25
Worshipful Master Burgers
John Wayne Cheeseburger
10oz Seasoned Burger Topped with your choice of Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$13.29
Harry Truman Bacon Cheeseburger
10 oz Seasoned Burger topped with Cherrywood Smoked Bacon and your Choice of Cheese served on a Kaiser Roll$14.89
John Jacob Aster Patty Melt
10 oz Seasoned Burger with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onion between Grilled Rye Bread$14.49
The Mel Blanc Black and Blu
10 oz Blackened Spice Burger topped with Blu Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$14.79
The Hiram "Abeef"
Our 10oz seasoned burger with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, with Hiram's special sauce served on a toasted Kaiser Roll$13.49
The Bradford Barco Jalapeno Burger$14.69
$10 Cheeseburger$10.00
Adam Walter Farmhouse
Our 10 oz Burghewr grilled to perfection topped with American Cheese, 1 Egg, 1 SausagePatty and 2 strips of Bacon. Served with Hiram's Hash Browns$14.79
Gearld Adelstein Mush Swiss
Our famous burger grilled to perfection. topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Gravy, and 2 slices of Bacon. Served with your choice of side.$13.79
Larry Lipking Pizza$14.69
Glenn Frates
Hiram's Famous Burger topped with Chedder Cheese, Jenn's Bacon Jam, Bacon and Bacon Strips$14.89
Foot Long Dogs
BLT Dog
Half Pound All Beef Foot Long Hot Dog with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.$8.95
Everything Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Yellow Mustard, Dill Relish, Ketchup, Sauerkraut and Bacon$9.95
Mexican Dog
A Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, and Green Chilis$8.95
NY Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Spicy Mustard, Dill Relish, and Sauerkraut$8.95
Pizza Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog. With Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce$9.95
Southern Dog
Half Pound All Beef Footlong Hot Dog with Bacon and BBQ Sauce$8.95
Plain Dog$7.45
Cinco
Pick Two
Beverages
Limited Time Offers
The John Zimmer
A slice of Hiram's Cheesecake topped with Cherry Topping$3.95
Pasta Supreme w/Salad
A Hearty Portion of Rigatoni Pasta with Hiram's Meat Sauce, with Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green and Red Peppers. Served with a Small Salad with your choice of Dressing.$6.49OUT OF STOCK
Cinco Buffet$10.00
3 Taco Plate$5.99
Grande Nachos$5.99